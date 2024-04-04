Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 4

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect Bitcoin (BTC) to get back to its bull run?
    Thu, 4/04/2024 - 15:44
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 4
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The rates of most of the coins keep rising, according to CoinStats.

    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.41% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly time frame, the price of BTC keeps rising after a breakout of the local resistance level of $66,390. 

    If the situation does not change by the end of the day, the growth may lead to a test of the $68,000 mark soon.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the picture is similar as growth continues after a false breakout of the recently formed level of $64,545. If the bar closes above yesterday's candle peak, traders may witness a test of the $70,000 zone within the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, it is too early to think about a fast bullish reversal as the main crypto has not accumulated enough energy yet. In this regard, consolidation in the zone of $65,000-$70,000 is the more likely scenario.

    Bitcoin is trading at $67,072 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

