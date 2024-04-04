Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 4

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most of the coins keep rising, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.41% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly time frame, the price of BTC keeps rising after a breakout of the local resistance level of $66,390.

If the situation does not change by the end of the day, the growth may lead to a test of the $68,000 mark soon.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the picture is similar as growth continues after a false breakout of the recently formed level of $64,545. If the bar closes above yesterday's candle peak, traders may witness a test of the $70,000 zone within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, it is too early to think about a fast bullish reversal as the main crypto has not accumulated enough energy yet. In this regard, consolidation in the zone of $65,000-$70,000 is the more likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $67,072 at press time.