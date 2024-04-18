Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 18

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Even though the day has started bearish for most of the coins, buyers are trying to seize the initiative, according to CoinStats.

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 1.05% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has broken the local resistance level of $63,095. If the daily bar closes above that mark until the end of the day, the growth may continue to $64,000.

Image by TradingView

The price of BTC is rising after a false breakout of the support of $60,365. If the candle closes far from this level, traders may expect a local upward move to the $66,000-$68,000 zone.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of the main crypto has almost touched the $59,313 level. At the moment, the price is far from the support and resistance, which means one should not expect sharp moves soon. All in all, sideways trading between $62,000 and $66,000 is the more likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $63,983 at press time.