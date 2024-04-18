Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 18

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has decline of Bitcoin (BTC) ended yet?
    Thu, 18/04/2024 - 15:44
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 18
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Even though the day has started bearish for most of the coins, buyers are trying to seize the initiative, according to CoinStats.

    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 1.05% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has broken the local resistance level of $63,095. If the daily bar closes above that mark until the end of the day, the growth may continue to $64,000.

    Image by TradingView

    The price of BTC is rising after a false breakout of the support of $60,365. If the candle closes far from this level, traders may expect a local upward move to the $66,000-$68,000 zone.

    Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of the main crypto has almost touched the $59,313 level. At the moment, the price is far from the support and resistance, which means one should not expect sharp moves soon. All in all, sideways trading between $62,000 and $66,000 is the more likely scenario.

    Bitcoin is trading at $63,983 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

