Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 11

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long is sideways movement of Bitcoin (BTC) going to last?
    Thu, 11/04/2024 - 15:43
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 11
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bulls are back in the game, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 3.32% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's growth, the price of BTC is looking bearish on the hourly chart as the rate is trading near the local support of $69,921. If the bounce back does not happen by the end of the day, the breakout may lead to a fall to the $69,000 area.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is neutral as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet. Thus, the volume has dropped, which means that BTC needs more time to accumulate energy for a further move. 

    Related
    XRP Price Prediction for April 10

    All in all, sideways trading in the area of $69,000-$72,000 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    A similar situation can be seen on the weekly chart. None of the sides is dominating at the moment, confirming ongoing consolidation in the range of $64,000-$72,000 until the end of the month.

    Bitcoin is trading at $69,878 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image AI Token Worldcoin (WLD) Achieves Futures Listing on Coinbase
    2024/04/11 15:39
    AI Token Worldcoin (WLD) Achieves Futures Listing on Coinbase
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image DOGE Seen as One of Ultimate Playgrounds as Bitcoin Halving Approaches: Dogecoin Contributor
    2024/04/11 15:39
    DOGE Seen as One of Ultimate Playgrounds as Bitcoin Halving Approaches: Dogecoin Contributor
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Adidas Quietly Secures New Crypto Deal: Details
    2024/04/11 15:39
    Adidas Quietly Secures New Crypto Deal: Details
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    World HR Summit Philippines 2024 - Workplaces, Cultivating Talent & Shaping Futures
    OPZ Token Presale: 96% of Stage 1 Sold, Launched World's First AI Powered Wallet & DEX
    Global AI Show and Global Blockchain Show Premier in Dubai
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 11
    AI Token Worldcoin (WLD) Achieves Futures Listing on Coinbase
    DOGE Seen as One of Ultimate Playgrounds as Bitcoin Halving Approaches: Dogecoin Contributor
    Show all