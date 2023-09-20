Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for September 20

Wed, 09/20/2023 - 15:40
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can growth of Bitcoin (BTC) continue until end of week?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for September 20
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The situation remains unclear on the cryptocurrency market as some coins are rising, while others are in the red area.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.37% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly time frame, the rate of BTC has bounced off the middle of the local channel, which means that bears are more powerful than bulls. If the decline continues to the support of $26,954, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $26,900 zone and below.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger chart, traders should focus on the nearest resistance level of $27,537. If the candle closes near that mark, the breakout may lead to a further upward move to the next zone around $28,142.

Related
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for September 19

However, if the daily bar remains far, sideways trading in the area of $27,000-$27,500 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any conclusions as the bar is far from the closure. However, if buyers retain the rate above the zone of $27,000, the rise may continue to the nearest resistance of $28,142 until the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $27,172 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Ripple’s Brad Garlinghouse Says They Are On Global Hiring Spree
09/20/2023 - 15:27
Ripple’s Brad Garlinghouse Says They Are On Global Hiring Spree
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image China to Put Billions in Bitcoin? Arthur Hayes Shares Epic New Outlook
09/20/2023 - 15:25
China to Put Billions in Bitcoin? Arthur Hayes Shares Epic New Outlook
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ripple Sells Millions of XRP as Price Jumps 7% Weekly
09/20/2023 - 15:10
Ripple Sells Millions of XRP as Price Jumps 7% Weekly
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan