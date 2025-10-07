Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 7

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are not ready yet to seize the initiative, according to CoinStats.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is almost unchanged since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is rising after a false breakout of the local support of $123,654. If the situation does not change, traders may witness a test of the $126,000 zone buy tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, one should focus on the nearest level of $125,725.

If its breakout occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough to set a new all-time high.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions. However, if the weekly candle closes below the $124,5617 level, bears may seize the initiative, which may lead to a test of the $121,000 mark.

Bitcoin is trading at $124,666 at press time.