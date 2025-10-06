AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 6

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 6/10/2025 - 15:47
    Can price of Bitcoin (BTC) fix above $125,000?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The crypto market continues the weekend's growth, according to CoinStats.

    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 1.3% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $125,115. 

    However, if the daily bar closes above that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to a new all-time high.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, one should focus on the candle's closure in terms of the $124,517 level. If its breakout occurs, traders may expect ongoing growth to new peaks.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. If the weekly bar closes above the $124,517 level, there is a high chance of seeing a continued rise.

    Bitcoin is trading at $124,725 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
