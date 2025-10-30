AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 30

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 30/10/2025 - 15:18
    Will the decline of Bitcoin (BTC) continue to the $100,000 zone?
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 30
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Sellers have seized the initiative as the prices of the top cryptocurrencies keep going down, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 4.54% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has broken the local support of $107,948. Until the rate is below that mark, sellers are more powerful than buyers. In this case, an ongoing drop is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of the main crypto is on its way to the support of $106,137. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 10/29/2025 - 16:41
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 29
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If the situation does not change, and a level breakout happens, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the $100,000-$105,000 range by the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, buyers have failed to keep the growth going after the previous bullish bar's closure. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, the correction is likely to continue to the $100,000 mark.

    Bitcoin is trading at $108,027 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 30, 2025 - 15:58
    Top Ripple Exec Shades Solana ETF Debut as Market Awaits XRP's Launch
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Oct 30, 2025 - 15:44
    Crypto Advocate Scott Melker Flags Unusual XRP Feature
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    NOWPayments Launches $0 USDT (TRC20) Network Fee Offer for New Partners
    FUNToken Launches $5M Giveaway to Reward Its Global Community
    Mono Protocol’s Presale Stands Out In Q4 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 30, 2025 - 15:58
    Top Ripple Exec Shades Solana ETF Debut as Market Awaits XRP's Launch
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 30, 2025 - 15:44
    Crypto Advocate Scott Melker Flags Unusual XRP Feature
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 30, 2025 - 15:39
    Binance Issues Official Delisting Notice for These Three Popular Cryptos
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all