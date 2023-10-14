Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 14

Original U.Today article

Buyers keep controlling the initiative on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.14% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly time frame, the price of BTC has formed a support level at $26,846. If the daily bar closes in the zone of $26,900 or above, there is a high chance to see a test of the resistance tomorrow.

A less positive picture is on the daily chart. The rate has not bounced back far from the support level of $26,533, which means that sellers remain more powerful than bulls.

If bulls want to seize the initiative, they need to restore the price to the zone of $27,400.

On the weekly time frame, the rate is about to close below the previous bar low, which is a bearish signal. If that happens, there is a high possibility of a further drop to the $26,000 range.

Bitcoin is trading at $26,910 at press time.