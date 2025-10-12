Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 12

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is neutral on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 0.44% since yesterday.

Despite today's fall, the price of BTC is looking bullish on the hourly chart. If a breakout of the local resistance of $112,213 happens, the growth is likely to continue to the $113,000 mark.

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main crypto has set a local support at $109,711. However, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move.

In this case, sideways trading in the narrow range of $111,000-$114,000 is the more likely scenario.

From the midterm point of view, the situation is bearish. If the weekly candle closes below the previous bar low ($111,597), there is a high probability to witness an ongoing correction to the $100,000-$105,000 area.

Bitcoin is trading at $111,773 at press time.