    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 1

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 1/10/2025 - 15:17
    Does rate of Bitcoin (BTC) have enough strength to test $120,000 mark?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    All of the top 10 coins are rising on the first day of October, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats 

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 2.59% over the past day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is breaking the local resistance of $116,795. If it happens and the daily bar closes above that mark, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the $117,500-$118,000 zone soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, one should focus on the candle's closure in terms of the nearest level of $117,898. 

    If it happens around it or above, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing upward move to the $120,000 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is neutral as the price of BTC is in the middle of the channel between the support of $107,281 and the resistance of $123,218. As neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet, accumulation phase in the range of $114,000-$120,000 is the most likely scenario.

    Bitcoin is trading at $117,171 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
