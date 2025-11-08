AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 8

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 8/11/2025 - 16:02
    Can bulls maintain the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) above $100,000 next week?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    All the top 10 coins are in the green zone at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.06% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is about to break the local support of $101,700. If it happens, traders may witness a further downward move to the $101,000 range.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto is within yesterday's bar, which means neither side is dominating.

    In this case, sideways trading in the narrow range of $100,000-$104,000 is the more likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the nearest support of $98,240. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound drop to the $90,000-$95,000 zone.

    Bitcoin is trading at $101,526 at press time.

