Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 6

No one is dominating today, as the prices of some coins are rising, while others keep falling, according to CoinStats.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 0.15% over the past day.

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is about to break the local support of $102,359. If its breakout happens, the decline may continue to the $102,000 mark.

On the longer time frame, the price of the main crypto is far from key levels. The volume keeps going down, confirming the absence of bulls and bears' energy.

All in all, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves this week.

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. If the candle closes around current prices or below them, traders may expect a test of the $100,000 area soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $102,079 at press time.