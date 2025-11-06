AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 6

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 6/11/2025 - 15:25
    Can traders expect Bitcoin (BTC) to test $100,000 soon?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    No one is dominating today, as the prices of some coins are rising, while others keep falling, according to CoinStats.

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 0.15% over the past day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is about to break the local support of $102,359. If its breakout happens, the decline may continue to the $102,000 mark.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of the main crypto is far from key levels. The volume keeps going down, confirming the absence of bulls and bears' energy. 

    All in all, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves this week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. If the candle closes around current prices or below them, traders may expect a test of the $100,000 area soon.

    Bitcoin is trading at $102,079 at press time.

