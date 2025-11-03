AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 3

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 3/11/2025 - 13:54
    Can the drop of Bitcoin (BTC) continue to the $105,000 zone?
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 3
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market is bearish on the first day of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 2.8% over the past day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) might have set local support at $106,746. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 11/02/2025 - 13:01
    DOGE Price Analysis for November 2
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If the daily bar closes far from that mark, growth may continue to the $109,000 area soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of the main crypto is closer to the support than to the resistance level. If the drop continues, traders may expect a level breakout, followed by a move to the $105,000 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of BTC is far from main levels. The volume has declined, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by the end of the week.

    Bitcoin is trading at $107,876 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Nov 3, 2025 - 13:49
    XRP Price Analysis for November 3
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    NewsBreaking
    Nov 3, 2025 - 13:31
    BREAKING: Strategy Announces Biggest Purchase Since Late September
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Tea-Fi Redefines DeFi: One SuperApp. Infinite Yield. Powered by $TEA
    Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Conference (B2C’ 2025) to Advance Blockchain, Big Data & AI-Driven Data Science
    Anchor Mining Introduces Robust Bitcoin (BTC) Investment Path in Digital Wealth Segment
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Nov 3, 2025 - 13:54
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 3
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Nov 3, 2025 - 13:49
    XRP Price Analysis for November 3
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Breaking
    Nov 3, 2025 - 13:31
    BREAKING: Strategy Announces Biggest Purchase Since Late September
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all