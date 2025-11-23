Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 23

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 23/11/2025 - 14:03
    Can traders expect Bitcoin (BTC) to bounce to the $90,000 zone soon?.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market is back in the green today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 2.69% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is on the way to the resistance of $86,791. If bulls can hold the gained initiative, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a test of the $87,000 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto is far from the key levels. Even if the daily candle closes near its peak, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move.

    In this case, sideways trading in the range of $85,000-$88,000 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals so far. In this regard, traders may witness an ongoing fall to the $80,000 mark in the next days.

    Bitcoin is trading at $86,457 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
