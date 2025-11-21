Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 21

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The end of the week is mainly bearish, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone down by 7% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is far from the local support and resistance levels. In addition, most of the ATR has passed, which means traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves by tomorrow.

On the longer time frame, the picture is similar. In this case, one should focus on the daily bar's closure in terms of its low.

If it happens near $80,000 and with no long wick, the decline may lead to the test of the $76,000-$80,000 range soon.

From the midterm point of view, sellers are also more powerful than buyers. If a breakout of the nearest level of $76,600 happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound decline to the $70,000 mark.

Bitcoin is trading at $83,784 at press time.