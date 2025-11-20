Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 20

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are controlling the situation on the cryptocurrency market today, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 1.71% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support of $90,395. If a bounce back does not happen by the end of the day, the drop is likely to continue to the $89,500-$90,000 range.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, there are no reversal signals yet, as the rate of the main crypto is on its way to the support of $89,189.

If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound drop to the $86,000-$88,000 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of BTC has tested the mirror level of $88,772. If the weekly bar closes far from that mark, bulls may seize the initiative, which may lead to a test of the $90,000-$92,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $90,505 at press time.