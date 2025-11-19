Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 19

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is neutral in the middle of the week, according to CoinStats.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.64% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $89,964 and the resistance of $92,779. As none of the sides is dominating, there are low chances of seeing increased volatility by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of BTC is far from key levels. In this case, one should focus on yesterday's bar's low.

If the candle closes around that mark, the fall is likely to continue to the $86,000-$88,000 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, sellers are more powerful than buyers. If bulls lose the $90,000 mark, the next zone where a bounce back may happen is $80,000-$85,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $91,265 at press time.