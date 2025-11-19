Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 19

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 19/11/2025 - 16:05
    Will the decline of Bitcoin (BTC) continue below the $90,000 zone?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 19
    Cover image via U.Today

    The market is neutral in the middle of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.64% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $89,964 and the resistance of $92,779. As none of the sides is dominating, there are low chances of seeing increased volatility by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of BTC is far from key levels. In this case, one should focus on yesterday's bar's low. 

    If the candle closes around that mark, the fall is likely to continue to the $86,000-$88,000 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, sellers are more powerful than buyers. If bulls lose the $90,000 mark, the next zone where a bounce back may happen is $80,000-$85,000.

    Bitcoin is trading at $91,265 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
