    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 17

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 17/11/2025 - 15:47
    Should traders expect Bitcoin (BTC) to decline to the $90,000 zone?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 17
    A new week has started bearish for most of the coins, according to CoinStats.

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 1.42% since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is far from the support and resistance levels. 

    As neither bulls nor bears are dominating, traders are unlikely to see increased volatility soon.

    On the longer time frame, the rate of the main crypto has made a false breakout of the support of $93,961. However, if a bounce back does not occur, there is a chance to see an ongoing drop to the $92,000-$93,000 zone.

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle's closure in terms of the $93,376 level. If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound drop to the $90,000 range.

    Bitcoin is trading at $94,111 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
