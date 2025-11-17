Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 17

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A new week has started bearish for most of the coins, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 1.42% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is far from the support and resistance levels.

As neither bulls nor bears are dominating, traders are unlikely to see increased volatility soon.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of the main crypto has made a false breakout of the support of $93,961. However, if a bounce back does not occur, there is a chance to see an ongoing drop to the $92,000-$93,000 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle's closure in terms of the $93,376 level. If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound drop to the $90,000 range.

Bitcoin is trading at $94,111 at press time.