Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 14

The rates of all of the top 10 coins are in the red zone today, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 6.42% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support of $94,512.

The volume has increased, which means one can expect a bounce off from the current prices if the daily bar closes far from the mentioned level.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of the main crypto keeps going down after a false breakout of the $107,260 level. If the bar closes near its low, the drop is likely to continue to the $90,000 mark.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, sellers remain more powerful than buyers. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, one can expect a test of the $88,772 support by the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $96,203 at press time.