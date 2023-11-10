Advertisement
Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 10

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How great is chance to see Bitcoin (BTC) around $40,000 soon?
Fri, 11/10/2023 - 16:26
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

The market might need some time to gain energy for a further move.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 1.48% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the situation is unclear at the current moment, as neither bulls nor nears have seized the initiative yet. However, if the bar closes near the $37,268 mark, buyers are likely to keep the upward move to the $38,000 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price is stuck in a narrow channel, between the support at $35,968 and the resistance of $37,978. The volume has declined, so BTC needs time to get power for a further move.

All in all, consolidation in the area of $36,500-$37,500 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, buyers remain more powerful than sellers are the rate keeps going up after a breakout of the $31,500 level. If the candle closes with no long wick, the rise may continue to the $40,000 area and above.

Bitcoin is trading at $37,109 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

