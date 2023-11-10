Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 10

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market might need some time to gain energy for a further move.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 1.48% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the situation is unclear at the current moment, as neither bulls nor nears have seized the initiative yet. However, if the bar closes near the $37,268 mark, buyers are likely to keep the upward move to the $38,000 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price is stuck in a narrow channel, between the support at $35,968 and the resistance of $37,978. The volume has declined, so BTC needs time to get power for a further move.

All in all, consolidation in the area of $36,500-$37,500 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, buyers remain more powerful than sellers are the rate keeps going up after a breakout of the $31,500 level. If the candle closes with no long wick, the rise may continue to the $40,000 area and above.

Bitcoin is trading at $37,109 at press time.