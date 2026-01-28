AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 28

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 28/01/2026 - 13:24
    How fast can the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) get back to the $90,000 zone?
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 28
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The cryptocurrency market is going up again, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 2.19% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is near the local resistance at $90,016. If it breaks out, the rise is likely to continue to the $91,000 zone. The volume has increased, which means there are high chances of seeing a further upward move.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, one should focus on the nearest resistance at $90,471. If the daily bar closes above it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $92,000-$93,000 range. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 01/28/2026 - 13:02
    XRP Price Analysis for January 28
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any long-term predictions. The price of the main crypto is far from key levels, confirming the absence of bulls or bears' strength. All in all, sideways trading in the range of $88,000-$92,000 is the most likely scenario.

    Bitcoin is trading at $89,876 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 13:21
    352,000,000,000 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu Price Might Be Attacked
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 13:10
    Dogecoin Bears Face Sell-Off With 4,578% Liquidation Imbalance
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    The State of TRON H2 2025: Stablecoin Settlement at Scale Amid Rising Competition
    Toobit and LALIGA Celebrate Partnership with $1M Super Match Carnival
    ZetaChain 2.0 Launches With Anuma, Bringing Private Memory and AI Interoperability to Creators
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 28, 2026 - 13:24
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 28
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 13:21
    352,000,000,000 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu Price Might Be Attacked
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 13:10
    Dogecoin Bears Face Sell-Off With 4,578% Liquidation Imbalance
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Jan 28, 2026 - 13:02
    XRP Price Analysis for January 28
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 12:59
    XRP to $2.69? Bull and Bear Case Targets Revealed in 2026 Price Prediction
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Jan 28, 2026 - 13:24
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 28
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 13:21
    352,000,000,000 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu Price Might Be Attacked
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 13:10
    Dogecoin Bears Face Sell-Off With 4,578% Liquidation Imbalance
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all