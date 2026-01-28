Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market is going up again, according to CoinStats.

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 2.19% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is near the local resistance at $90,016. If it breaks out, the rise is likely to continue to the $91,000 zone. The volume has increased, which means there are high chances of seeing a further upward move.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, one should focus on the nearest resistance at $90,471. If the daily bar closes above it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $92,000-$93,000 range.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any long-term predictions. The price of the main crypto is far from key levels, confirming the absence of bulls or bears' strength. All in all, sideways trading in the range of $88,000-$92,000 is the most likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $89,876 at press time.