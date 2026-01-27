Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 27

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Neither buyers nor sellers are dominating on the market today, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is almost unchanged since yesterday's bar's closure.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance at $88,772. If a breakout of the local support occurs, one can expect a test of the $87,000 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of the main crypto is within yesterday's bar, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp moves.

However, if the decline continues to the support, traders may witness a more profound drop to the $82,000-$84,000 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should wait until the weekly bar closes. If it happens below $86,000, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $80,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $87,760 at press time.