AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 27

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 27/01/2026 - 13:45
    Will sellers' pressure lead Bitcoin (BTC) to test the $86,000 zone?
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 27
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Neither buyers nor sellers are dominating on the market today, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is almost unchanged since yesterday's bar's closure.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance at $88,772. If a breakout of the local support occurs, one can expect a test of the $87,000 zone soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of the main crypto is within yesterday's bar, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp moves. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 01/27/2026 - 13:28
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 27
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    However, if the decline continues to the support, traders may witness a more profound drop to the $82,000-$84,000 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should wait until the weekly bar closes. If it happens below $86,000, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $80,000 zone.

    Bitcoin is trading at $87,760 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 27, 2026 - 13:34
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 27
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Jan 27, 2026 - 13:28
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 27
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    PlanX 2026: The Dubai Conference for Protecting and Scaling Borderless Wealth
    TokenFi Unveils High-Visibility Branding Campaign Across Italy Ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics
    BTCC Exchange Nears 15-Year Mark with Plans for AI Trading Tools and Expanded RWA Offerings in 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 27, 2026 - 13:45
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 27
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Jan 27, 2026 - 13:34
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 27
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Jan 27, 2026 - 13:28
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 27
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 13:23
    XRP Key Metric Rockets 40%: Will Price Follow?
    article image Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 13:18
    Coinbase Moves Early on Quantum Computing, CEO Reacts
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Jan 27, 2026 - 13:45
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 27
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Jan 27, 2026 - 13:34
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 27
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Jan 27, 2026 - 13:28
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 27
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all