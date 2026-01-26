AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 26

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 26/01/2026 - 15:46
    Does the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) have enough strength to test the $90,000 zone?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Neither bulls nor bears are controlling the situation on the market at the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 0.19% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    The rate of BTC is near the local resistance at $88,389. If the daily bar closes above that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $89,000 zone soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of the main crypto is going up after a bounce back from the support at $86,363. 

    If the bar closes far from that mark, traders may witness an ongoing upward move to the $90,000 zone for the rest of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is unclear as the rate of BTC is far from key support and resistance levels. Thus, the volume has dropped, confirming the absence of buyers and sellers' energy. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $86,000-$90,000 is the most likely scenario until the end of the month.

    Bitcoin is trading at $88,184 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
