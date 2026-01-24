AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 24

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 24/01/2026 - 16:20
    Can traders witness Bitcoin (BTC) testing the $88,500 area soon?
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 24
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The rates of most of the coins are rising at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.5% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is closer to the support than to the resistance, which means bears are more powerful than bulls to a certain extent.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto is far from the key support and resistance levels. The volume remains low, which means neither side is ready for a sharp move.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 01/23/2026 - 16:21
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 23
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    All in all, sideways trading in the range of $88,500-$90,500 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC is going down after a failed attempt to fix above the $94,652 level. If the drop continues, one can expect a test of the support next week.

    Bitcoin is trading at $89,207 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 24, 2026 - 16:09
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 24
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Jan 24, 2026 - 15:55
    XRP Price Analysis for January 24
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    PlanX 2026: The Dubai Conference for Protecting and Scaling Borderless Wealth
    TokenFi Unveils High-Visibility Branding Campaign Across Italy Ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics
    BTCC Exchange Nears 15-Year Mark with Plans for AI Trading Tools and Expanded RWA Offerings in 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 24, 2026 - 16:20
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 24
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Jan 24, 2026 - 16:09
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 24
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Jan 24, 2026 - 15:55
    XRP Price Analysis for January 24
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 24, 2026 - 15:38
    RippleX Alerts Node Operators Ahead of Crucial Upgrade Deadline: Details
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 24, 2026 - 15:21
    XRP Price to $3? Mini Golden Cross Signals Momentum
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Jan 24, 2026 - 16:20
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 24
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Jan 24, 2026 - 16:09
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 24
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Jan 24, 2026 - 15:55
    XRP Price Analysis for January 24
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all