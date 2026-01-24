Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 24

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most of the coins are rising at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.5% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is closer to the support than to the resistance, which means bears are more powerful than bulls to a certain extent.

On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto is far from the key support and resistance levels. The volume remains low, which means neither side is ready for a sharp move.

All in all, sideways trading in the range of $88,500-$90,500 is the more likely scenario.

From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC is going down after a failed attempt to fix above the $94,652 level. If the drop continues, one can expect a test of the support next week.

Bitcoin is trading at $89,207 at press time.