    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 21

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 21/01/2026 - 16:00
    Can bulls keep the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) above $90,000 for the rest of the week?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 21
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market is mainly bearish, even though some coins are in the green zone, according to CoinStats.

    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 0.7% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has bounced off the local resistance at $90,005. However, if the daily candle closes not far from that mark or above it, there is a chance to see an upward move to the $91,000 range tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of the main crypto is far from main levels, which means traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves soon. 

    In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $89,000-$91,000 is the most likely scenario until the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    A similar picture can be seen on the weekly chart. The volume has dropped, confirming the absence of bulls or bears' energy. All in all, there are low chances of seeing increased volatility by the end of the month.

    Bitcoin is trading at $90,107 at press time.

