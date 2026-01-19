AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 19

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 19/01/2026 - 16:14
    Can the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) return to the $94,000 zone the following week?
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 19
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Monday is mainly controlled by bears, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 2.17% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is in the middle of the local channel, between the support at $91,917 and the resistance at $93,632. As most of the daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. The volume remains low, confirming the absence of bulls and bears' strength. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 01/18/2026 - 18:06
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 18
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $93,000-$94,000 is the most likely scenario over the next few days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the nearest level at $95,938. Until the price is below that mark, bears are more powerful than bulls, which means one may expect a further correction of BTC.

    Bitcoin is trading at $92,901 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 19, 2026 - 16:12
    'Pay Attention': XRP Ledger Validator Teases Major Adoption Feature
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Jan 19, 2026 - 16:07
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 19
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BingX becomes Scuderia Ferrari HP's first-ever crypto exchange partner
    NEXST Brings KISS OF LIFE to Life: Debut VR Concerts on the Ultimate Web3 Entertainment Platform
    Mingo Secures Exclusive 54-Country Ticketing Deal on Hedera
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 19, 2026 - 16:14
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 19
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 19, 2026 - 16:12
    'Pay Attention': XRP Ledger Validator Teases Major Adoption Feature
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Jan 19, 2026 - 16:07
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 19
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 19, 2026 - 16:04
    Ripple's Stablecoin Jumps 129% in Volume, Upside for XRP?
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Jan 19, 2026 - 15:58
    XRP Price Analysis for January 19
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Jan 19, 2026 - 16:14
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 19
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 19, 2026 - 16:12
    'Pay Attention': XRP Ledger Validator Teases Major Adoption Feature
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Jan 19, 2026 - 16:07
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 19
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all