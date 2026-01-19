Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 19

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Monday is mainly controlled by bears, according to CoinStats.

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 2.17% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is in the middle of the local channel, between the support at $91,917 and the resistance at $93,632. As most of the daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. The volume remains low, confirming the absence of bulls and bears' strength.

In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $93,000-$94,000 is the most likely scenario over the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the nearest level at $95,938. Until the price is below that mark, bears are more powerful than bulls, which means one may expect a further correction of BTC.

Bitcoin is trading at $92,901 at press time.