    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 16

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 16/01/2026 - 16:56
    Does Bitcoin (BTC) have energy to fix above the $95,000 zone?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 16
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins are in the red zone today, according to CoinStats.

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 1.23% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is going down after a breakout of the local support at $95,135. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, traders may witness a further drop to the $94,000 zone tomorrow.

    On the longer time frame, the rate of BTC keeps declining after yesterday's bearish closure. 

    If the bar closes near its low, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the $93,000-$94,000 range by the end of the week.

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly bar's closure in terms of the $95,938 level. If it happens far from it, bears may seize the initiative, which might lead to a decline to the $90,000-$92,000 range.

    Bitcoin is trading at $94,541 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
