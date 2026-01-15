Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 15

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market has quickly changed to red, according to CoinStats.

Image by TradingView

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.78% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is approaching the local support at $95,753. If its breakout occurs, the decline may continue to the $95,000 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, traders should focus on the nearest level at $94,652. Until the rate is above that mark, buyers are controlling the situation on the market.

Moreover, the volume remains high, which means a further upward move is more likely than a price drop.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. If the weekly candle closes above the $94,652 mark, traders may see a test of the $100,000 zone by the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $95,883 at press time.