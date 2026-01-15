AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 15

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 15/01/2026 - 16:14
    Has the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) accumulated enough energy to reach the $100,000 mark soon?
    The cryptocurrency market has quickly changed to red, according to CoinStats.

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.78% since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is approaching the local support at $95,753. If its breakout occurs, the decline may continue to the $95,000 zone tomorrow.

    On the longer time frame, traders should focus on the nearest level at $94,652. Until the rate is above that mark, buyers are controlling the situation on the market. 

    Moreover, the volume remains high, which means a further upward move is more likely than a price drop.

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. If the weekly candle closes above the $94,652 mark, traders may see a test of the $100,000 zone by the end of the month.

    Bitcoin is trading at $95,883 at press time.

