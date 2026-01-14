AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 14

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 14/01/2026 - 16:05
    Will the growth of Bitcoin (BTC) lead to a test of the $100,000 zone soon?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The crypto market is growing on Wednesday, according to CoinStats.

    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 4.86% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the local resistance at $96,794. If the daily candle closes far from that mark, traders can expect a correction to the $95,000 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of the main crypto is testing the resistance at $96,736. 

    If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $100,000 range.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the nearest level at $96,736. If the weekly candle closes above that mark, traders may witness a test of the $100,000-$110,000 zone.

    Bitcoin is trading at $96,597 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
