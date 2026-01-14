Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 14

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market is growing on Wednesday, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 4.86% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the local resistance at $96,794. If the daily candle closes far from that mark, traders can expect a correction to the $95,000 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of the main crypto is testing the resistance at $96,736.

If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $100,000 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the nearest level at $96,736. If the weekly candle closes above that mark, traders may witness a test of the $100,000-$110,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $96,597 at press time.