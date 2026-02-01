Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A further drop remains the more likely scenario for most of the coins, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 5.35% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is about to fix below the local support at $77,181. If it happens, the decline may lead to a test of the $75,000-$76,000 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main crypto is far from the main levels. In this case, one should focus on the candle closure in terms of yesterday's bar low.

If it happens below $75,555, the decline is likely to continue to the $70,000 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the nearest level at $73,794 plays an important role in terms of further price movements. If a false breakout happens, there is a possibility to see a bounce back to the $76,000-$78,000 range.

Bitcoin is trading at $77,118 at press time.