AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 1

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 1/02/2026 - 17:43
    Can traders witness Bitcoin (BTC) testing the $74,000 zone soon?
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 1
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A further drop remains the more likely scenario for most of the coins, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 5.35% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is about to fix below the local support at $77,181. If it happens, the decline may lead to a test of the $75,000-$76,000 zone tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main crypto is far from the main levels. In this case, one should focus on the candle closure in terms of yesterday's bar low.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 01/31/2026 - 14:40
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 31
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If it happens below $75,555, the decline is likely to continue to the $70,000 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the nearest level at $73,794 plays an important role in terms of further price movements. If a false breakout happens, there is a possibility to see a bounce back to the $76,000-$78,000 range.

    Bitcoin is trading at $77,118 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Feb 1, 2026 - 17:31
    Stellar (XLM) Price Analysis for February 1
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Feb 1, 2026 - 17:21
    SHIB Price Analysis for February 1
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bcon Global Launches Non-Custodial Crypto Payment Gateway for Direct Wallet Payments
    Global Blockchain Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Concludes as a Landmark Gathering Shaping the Future of Web3 and Digital Economies
    Money20/20 Asia 2026 Unveils Transformative Agenda and Stellar Keynote Lineup
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Price Analysis
    Feb 1, 2026 - 17:43
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 1
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Feb 1, 2026 - 17:31
    Stellar (XLM) Price Analysis for February 1
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Feb 1, 2026 - 17:21
    SHIB Price Analysis for February 1
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 17:11
    20x ETH Long Emerges as Ethereum Crashes 10%, Reversal Coming?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 17:02
    Shiba Inu Open Interest Crashes 11% as SHIB Price Hits Near 3-Year Low
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Feb 1, 2026 - 17:43
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 1
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Feb 1, 2026 - 17:31
    Stellar (XLM) Price Analysis for February 1
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Feb 1, 2026 - 17:21
    SHIB Price Analysis for February 1
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all