Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 1

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect bounce back of Bitcoin (BTC)?
Thu, 1/02/2024 - 18:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 1
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Buyers remain weaker than sellers, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement
BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 1.22% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's decline, the rate of BTC remains bearish on the hourly chart. If the daily bar closes near the $41,900 zone, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further decrease to the $41,500 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the $42,000 area. If bulls lose it, the correction is likely to continue to $41,000. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-February.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of BTC keeps falling after a false breakout of the recently formed resistance level of $43,566. 

Related
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 31

If the bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a test of the vital zone of $40,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $42,038 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image BTC Halving Countdown: Four Likely Patterns Highlighted by Crypto Analyst
2024/02/01 18:02
BTC Halving Countdown: Four Likely Patterns Highlighted by Crypto Analyst
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image AI Crypto Render (AI) Switches Gears With 8% Surge
2024/02/01 18:02
AI Crypto Render (AI) Switches Gears With 8% Surge
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Bitcoin ETFs Eating Gold's Lunch, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Explains Why He Owns BTC, Samson Mow Says Bitcoin Price Likely to Go Parabolic: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/02/01 18:02
Bitcoin ETFs Eating Gold's Lunch, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Explains Why He Owns BTC, Samson Mow Says Bitcoin Price Likely to Go Parabolic: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Vone Pay: Revolutionizing Digital Transactions in Web3
Flipster Launches New Earn Pool Feature Allowing Users to Earn Up To 10K USDT Daily on Their Crypto
IDC Partners with e& enterprise for 17th Middle East CIO Summit as It Heralds a New Era of AI-Driven Innovation
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 1
BTC Halving Countdown: Four Likely Patterns Highlighted by Crypto Analyst
AI Crypto Render (AI) Switches Gears With 8% Surge
Show all