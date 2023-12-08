Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 8

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has price of Bitcoin (BTC) reached overbought area by now?
Fri, 12/08/2023 - 18:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 8
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Most of the coins keep setting new local peaks, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement
BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.63% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is looking bullish as the rate is near the local resistance level of $44,039. If the daily bar closes near it, there is a high chance to see a breakout to the $45,000 zone over the weekend.

Image by TradingView

If today's candle closes above $44,000, the rate of BTC can maintain in the $44,500-$45,000 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly time frame, one should focus on the current bar closure. If it happens with no long wick, the energy might be enough for a continued rise to the $46,00-$48,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $43,974 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Bitcoin, Ethereum Fees Rise in Tandem as On-chain Activity Spikes
2023/12/08 18:02
Bitcoin, Ethereum Fees Rise in Tandem as On-chain Activity Spikes
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image DOGE Price Analysis for December 8
2023/12/08 18:02
DOGE Price Analysis for December 8
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Robinhood Expands BTC, ETH and SOL Trading to EU, Terra's Do Kwon to Face Extradition Nightmare, Ripple Stablecoin Project in Palau Completes 1st Phase: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2023/12/08 18:02
Robinhood Expands BTC, ETH and SOL Trading to EU, Terra's Do Kwon to Face Extradition Nightmare, Ripple Stablecoin Project in Palau Completes 1st Phase: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 8
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 8
Bitcoin, Ethereum Fees Rise in Tandem as On-chain Activity Spikes
Bitcoin, Ethereum Fees Rise in Tandem as On-chain Activity Spikes
DOGE Price Analysis for December 8
DOGE Price Analysis for December 8
Robinhood Expands BTC, ETH and SOL Trading to EU, Terra's Do Kwon to Face Extradition Nightmare, Ripple Stablecoin Project in Palau Completes 1st Phase: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Robinhood Expands BTC, ETH and SOL Trading to EU, Terra's Do Kwon to Face Extradition Nightmare, Ripple Stablecoin Project in Palau Completes 1st Phase: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
BTC and ETH Brace for Volatile December as $1.9 Billion Worth of Options Expire Today
BTC and ETH Brace for Volatile December as $1.9 Billion Worth of Options Expire Today
Top 10 SHIB Wallets Revealed, Here's Who Holds Biggest Shiba Inu Chunk
Top 10 SHIB Wallets Revealed, Here's Who Holds Biggest Shiba Inu Chunk
Cardano Just Achieved Major Milestone in DeFi Space
Cardano Just Achieved Major Milestone in DeFi Space
Optimism (OP) Hits Jaw-Dropping 25% Surge Amid Rapid Development Stretch
Optimism (OP) Hits Jaw-Dropping 25% Surge Amid Rapid Development Stretch
Cardano Founder Says He and 50 Cent in 'Same Club' Now, Here's His Message
Cardano Founder Says He and 50 Cent in 'Same Club' Now, Here's His Message
Exposed: Real Reason Why Terra Classic Tokens Saw Jawdropping Price Surge
Exposed: Real Reason Why Terra Classic Tokens Saw Jawdropping Price Surge
Show all
Advertisement
AD