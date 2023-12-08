Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 8

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins keep setting new local peaks, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.63% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is looking bullish as the rate is near the local resistance level of $44,039. If the daily bar closes near it, there is a high chance to see a breakout to the $45,000 zone over the weekend.

Image by TradingView

If today's candle closes above $44,000, the rate of BTC can maintain in the $44,500-$45,000 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly time frame, one should focus on the current bar closure. If it happens with no long wick, the energy might be enough for a continued rise to the $46,00-$48,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $43,974 at press time.