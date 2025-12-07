Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 7

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears have seized the initiative on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by almost 2% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 3.58%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is in the middle of the local channel between the support of $87,744 and the resistance of $89,757.

As neither side is dominating, traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture is on the bigger time frame. The volume has declined, which means there are low chances to see increased volatility over the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of the main crypto is far from the support and resistance levels. As neither buyers nor sellers are dominating, consolidation in the range of $85,000-$95,000 is the more likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $88,834 at press time.