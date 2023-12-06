Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 6

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The bullish trend might not have ended yet, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) remains one of the biggest gainers, rising by 5.28%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the price of BTC keeps looking bullish on the hourly chart. Traders should focus on the nearest resistance of $44,349. If the bar closes near it, growth is likely to continue to $44,500 soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, yesterday's high bar plays a key role in terms of further price moves.

As there are no bearish signals yet, the breakout, followed by a blast to $45,000 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC is far from the resistance of $48,200. However, if the candle closes with no long wick, there is a high possibility to expect a test of that level this month.

Bitcoin is trading at $44,235 at press time.