Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 6

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has rate of Bitcoin (BTC) reached overbought zone yet?
Wed, 12/06/2023 - 15:30
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 6
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

The bullish trend might not have ended yet, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) remains one of the biggest gainers, rising by 5.28%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the price of BTC keeps looking bullish on the hourly chart. Traders should focus on the nearest resistance of $44,349. If the bar closes near it, growth is likely to continue to $44,500 soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, yesterday's high bar plays a key role in terms of further price moves. 

As there are no bearish signals yet, the breakout, followed by a blast to $45,000 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC is far from the resistance of $48,200. However, if the candle closes with no long wick, there is a high possibility to expect a test of that level this month.

Bitcoin is trading at $44,235 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

