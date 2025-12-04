Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 4

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 4/12/2025 - 15:53
    Should traders expect Bitcoin (BTC) to correct to the $91,000 area soon?.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 4
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The rates of most of the coins are going up, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.55% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has set local support at $91,827. However, if a bounce back does not happen, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a further correction to the $91,000 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of the main crypto has once again bounced off the resistance of $93,753. If the daily candle closes far from that mark, traders may expect a correction to the $90,000-$91,000 range. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 12/04/2025 - 13:59
    XRP Price Analysis for December 4
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    This scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC is far from the main levels. Thus, the volume has dropped, which means ongoing sideways trading around current prices is the most likely scenario.

    Bitcoin is trading at $92,524 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 15:50
    What's Next for Payments? Ripple Joins Mastercard at Key Event
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 15:44
    Stellar (XLM) May Outperform XRP If This 33% Price Rise Scenario Validates
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    TrueNorth Raises $3M to Build Domain-Specific AI for Finance
    Ika Announces EdDSA Signatures, Expanding Native Support to Solana, Zcash, Cardano and More
    MEXC Launches STABLE Launchpad: Share 4 Million Tokens with Up to 60% Discount
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Dec 4, 2025 - 15:53
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 4
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 15:50
    What's Next for Payments? Ripple Joins Mastercard at Key Event
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 15:44
    Stellar (XLM) May Outperform XRP If This 33% Price Rise Scenario Validates
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD