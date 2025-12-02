Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 2

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins have returned to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 4.42% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is rising after a breakout of the $87,589 resistance. If bulls can hold the initiative, the upward move is likely to continue to the $91,000-$92,000 range shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, none of the sides is dominating as the price of the main crypto is far from key levels.

However, if the candle closes near $93,000, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by an ongoing upward move to the $95,000-$97,000 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar, as neither bulls nor bears have enough strength for a sharp move. The falling volume also confirms such a statement. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $90,000-$95,000 is the most likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $90,692 at press time.