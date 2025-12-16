Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 16

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 16/12/2025 - 15:23
    Can the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) fix above $88,000 this week?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A market correction is the most likely scenario for most of the coins, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 2.64% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is coming back to the local resistance of $87,444. If its breakout occurs, growth is likely to continue to the $88,000-$88,500 range soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the picture is less positive for bulls. The price of the main coin is far from the support and resistance levels, which means traders are unlikely to see sharp moves soon.

    All in all, sideways trading in the range of $86,000-$89,000 is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A similar situation can be seen on the weekly chart. The falling volume confirms that neither buyers nor sellers have accumulated enough strength to seize the initiative. 

    Bitcoin is trading at $87,302 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
