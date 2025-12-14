Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 14

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The end of the week is mainly controlled by bears, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by almost 1% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 0.44%.

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is going down after a breakout of the local support of $90,071. If the decline continues and the daily bar closes below the interim zone of $90,000, there is a high chance to witness a test of the $88,000-$89,000 range.

On the bigger time frame, the situation is also more bearish than bullish. If a breakout of the nearest level of $89,269 happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound drop to the $88,000 mark.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of next week.

From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC is falling after a false breakout of the previous bar high of $94,172. As there are no reversal signals so far, an ongoing correction to the $80,000-$85,000 range is the more likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $89,298 at press time.