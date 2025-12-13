Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 13

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 13/12/2025 - 15:33
    Can the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) stay above $90,000 until the end of the week?.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 13
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The weekend has started with a market fall, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 2.45% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support of $90,124. However, if a bounce back does not happen and the daily bar closes near that mark, one can expect a dump to the $90,000 area and below.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals so far. As the rate of the main crypto is far from the key levels, one should focus on the interim zone of $90,000.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 12/12/2025 - 15:38
    XRP Price Prediction for December 12
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound decline to the $88,000 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the candle closure in terms of the $94,172 level. If it happens far from it, the correction is likely to continue to the $85,000 mark.

    Bitcoin is trading at $90,179 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 13, 2025 - 15:25
    ZCash (ZEC) Best Performer This Week, New Round of Privacy Coins Rally?
    ByVladislav Sopov
    News
    Dec 13, 2025 - 14:07
    Solana ETFs Near $700 Million Milestone Amid Steady Inflow Streak
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTCC Exchange Wins Best Centralized Exchange (Community Choice) at BeInCrypto 100 Awards 2025
    BTSE Unveils Stable Staking: A Major Initiative Offering Up to 500% APR
    BOLTS Launches Quantum-Resilience Pilot On Canton Network To Future-Proof $6T Real-World Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Dec 13, 2025 - 15:33
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 13
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Dec 13, 2025 - 15:25
    ZCash (ZEC) Best Performer This Week, New Round of Privacy Coins Rally?
    Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Dec 13, 2025 - 14:07
    Solana ETFs Near $700 Million Milestone Amid Steady Inflow Streak
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD