Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 13

The weekend has started with a market fall, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 2.45% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support of $90,124. However, if a bounce back does not happen and the daily bar closes near that mark, one can expect a dump to the $90,000 area and below.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals so far. As the rate of the main crypto is far from the key levels, one should focus on the interim zone of $90,000.

If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound decline to the $88,000 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the candle closure in terms of the $94,172 level. If it happens far from it, the correction is likely to continue to the $85,000 mark.

Bitcoin is trading at $90,179 at press time.