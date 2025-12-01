Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

December has started with an ongoing market correction, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 6% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is near the recently formed support of $84,754. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

However, if the daily bar closes around $85,000, traders may expect a level breakout.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of the main crypto is declining after a false breakout of the resistance of $93,065. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the $80,000 range over the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. It is too early to make any long-term predictions as the week has just begun. However, the volume is low, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move.

Bitcoin is trading at $85,636 at press time.