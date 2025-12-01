Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 1

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 1/12/2025 - 15:36
    Can traders expect a further correction by Bitcoin (BTC) to the $80,000 area soon?.
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 1
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    December has started with an ongoing market correction, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 6% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is near the recently formed support of $84,754. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow. 

    However, if the daily bar closes around $85,000, traders may expect a level breakout.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of the main crypto is declining after a false breakout of the resistance of $93,065. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the $80,000 range over the next few days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. It is too early to make any long-term predictions as the week has just begun. However, the volume is low, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move. 

    Bitcoin is trading at $85,636 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
