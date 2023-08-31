Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 31

Original U.Today article

Is it possible to see upward move of Bitcoin (BTC) soon?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is trading sideways today, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 0.63% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is trading sideways, between the support at $26,950 and the resistance of $27,493. There are low chances to see any sharp moves today, as most of the ATR has been passed.

In this case, consolidation in the range of $21,100-$21,300 is the more likely scenario until tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

A similar situation can be seen on the daily time frame, as the rate is far from main levels. However, until the price is above the support level of $26,818, buyers have the chance to move upward. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-September.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $26,806. If the weekly bar closes above it, traders are likely to see growth to the $27,500-$28,000 zone soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $27,182 at press time.