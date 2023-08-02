Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 2

Wed, 08/02/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect bounce back of Bitcoin (BTC)?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 2
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bears are not going to give up so easily, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the biggest gainers today as its rate has risen by almost 2%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

Despite the fall, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is bearish on the local chart as the price is about to test the recently formed support at $29,162. If the bar closes below that mark, the decline may continue to the $29,000 zone soon.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has failed to fix above the level of $29,508, which means that sellers remain more powerful than buyers. In this regard, the more likely scenario is the ongoing correction to the $28,500 range.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the previous candle low at $28,842. If the closure happens far from it, buyers may seize the initiative, which can lead to a rise to $30,000.

Related
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for August 1

Such a scenario is relevant until mid-August.

Bitcoin is trading at $29,255 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image BALD Meme Coin Loses 96% of Volume, Price Down Horribly
08/02/2023 - 17:00
BALD Meme Coin Loses 96% of Volume, Price Down Horribly
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Binance's Nightmare: DOJ Mulls Fraud Charges
08/02/2023 - 16:55
Binance's Nightmare: DOJ Mulls Fraud Charges
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image FTX 2.0 Would Be Worse Than Starting From Scratch, Kraken's Jesse Powell Says
08/02/2023 - 16:40
FTX 2.0 Would Be Worse Than Starting From Scratch, Kraken's Jesse Powell Says
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov