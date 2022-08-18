Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 18

Original U.Today article

The market is neither bullish nor bearish as some coins are in the red zone, while others are in the green.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is almost unchanged since yesterday.

On the local chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is coming back to the recently formed support level at $23,348. If the pressure continues until the end of the day, the breakout may cause a sharp drop to the $23,280 zone soon.

Bulls could not even fix above the $23,500 mark, which means that there are more chances to see a further decline rather than a bounceback. Thus, the selling volume has increased, confirming bears' power. In this case, there is a possibility to expect the test of the $23,000 mark by the end of the week.

On the weekly time frame, Bitcoin (BTC) has made a false breakout of the $25,000 mark against the low volume. The midterm trend might change to bearish only if the candle closes below the vital support level at $22,400.

Bitcoin is trading at $23,435 at press time.