Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction for July 27

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are controlling the situation on the market today, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 2.57% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is trying to fix above the zone of $69,000. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the candle closes with no long wick, the upward move may continue to the $70,000 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto remains bullish while it is above the $68,433 level.

If the situation does not change, traders may see ongoing growth to the $70,000-$71,000 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate is on the way to test the resistance level of $73,794, which is the all-time high. If the weekly bar closes around the current prices, there is a possibility of a continued rise.

Bitcoin is trading at $68,938 at press time.