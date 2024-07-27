    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction for July 27

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Does Bitcoin (BTC) have energy to rise next week?
    Sat, 27/07/2024 - 17:08
    Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction for July 27
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls are controlling the situation on the market today, according to CoinStats.

    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 2.57% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is trying to fix above the zone of $69,000. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the candle closes with no long wick, the upward move may continue to the $70,000 mark.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto remains bullish while it is above the $68,433 level.

    If the situation does not change, traders may see ongoing growth to the $70,000-$71,000 range.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate is on the way to test the resistance level of $73,794, which is the all-time high. If the weekly bar closes around the current prices, there is a possibility of a continued rise.

    Bitcoin is trading at $68,938 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

