    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction for August 30

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect upward move of Bitcoin (BTC)?
    Fri, 30/08/2024 - 15:38
    Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction for August 30
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The growth has been stopped as most of the coins have come back to the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 2.3% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is coming back to the local support level of $58,688. If the daily bar closes near that mark, one can expect an ongoing drop to the $58,000 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, neither buyers nor sellers are dominating. 

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Prediction for August 29
    Thu, 08/29/2024 - 15:39
    Cardano (ADA) Prediction for August 29
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If nothing changes, sideways trading in the zone of $58,000-$61,000 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly candle's closure. If it happens below the $58,000 mark, traders may witnesse a drop to the $54,000 range.

    Bitcoin is trading at $59,112 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 30, 2024 - 15:34
    XRP Eyes Epic 15% Gains in September, Price History Signals
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Aug 30, 2024 - 15:30
    Ripple Burns Tokens as Stablecoin Testing Gains Momentum
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ViaBTC Supports LTC+DOGE+BEL Merged Mining to Boost Miners' Profits by 17%
    Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might be on Track for Bullish September as RCO Finance (RCOF) Has All Chances to Rally
    Polygon Productions, The World’s Most Immersive 360° Live Sound Experience Set to Debut at AFTER 2049, Singapore’s Biggest Pre-Formula 1 Grand Prix Party
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction for August 30
    XRP Eyes Epic 15% Gains in September, Price History Signals
    Ripple Burns Tokens as Stablecoin Testing Gains Momentum
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD