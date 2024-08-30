Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction for August 30

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The growth has been stopped as most of the coins have come back to the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 2.3% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is coming back to the local support level of $58,688. If the daily bar closes near that mark, one can expect an ongoing drop to the $58,000 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, neither buyers nor sellers are dominating.

If nothing changes, sideways trading in the zone of $58,000-$61,000 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly candle's closure. If it happens below the $58,000 mark, traders may witnesse a drop to the $54,000 range.

Bitcoin is trading at $59,112 at press time.