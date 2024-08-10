Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction for August 10

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Saturday has started bullish for most coins, however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinStats.

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has almost not changed since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is bearish as it is closer to the local support level of $60,247. If the daily bar closes around it, the fall may continue to the $60,000 area by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the level of $62,154. If bulls can seize the initiative and bring the rate back to this mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $64,000 zone next week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of BTC is in the middle of the wide channel between the support of $53,120 and the resistance of $73,949.

As neither side is dominating, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $58,000-$64,000 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $60,531 at press time.