    Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction for August 10

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can rate of Bitcoin (BTC) rise from current prices?
    Sat, 10/08/2024 - 17:22
    Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction for August 10
    Saturday has started bullish for most coins, however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has almost not changed since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is bearish as it is closer to the local support level of $60,247. If the daily bar closes around it, the fall may continue to the $60,000 area by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the level of $62,154. If bulls can seize the initiative and bring the rate back to this mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $64,000 zone next week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of BTC is in the middle of the wide channel between the support of $53,120 and the resistance of $73,949.

    As neither side is dominating, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $58,000-$64,000 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

    Bitcoin is trading at $60,531 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

