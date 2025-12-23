Bitcoin (BTC) Can Break $100,000 in One Move, Data Shows

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

This time, the setup is more tidy than most people realize, as Bitcoin is once again condensing into a technically and structurally significant zone.

Where most action is packed

Following a strong corrective leg, price action over the last few weeks has shown Bitcoin grinding just below the $90,000-$92,000 range. It is taking place right beneath one of the densest liquidity clusters that can be seen on derivatives markets right now. Leveraged positions are clearly concentrated, stacked just above $90,000, according to liquidation heatmaps.

This is significant, because Bitcoin does not pass through these zones gradually. Once momentum aligns, price tends to move aggressively to the side of the market where liquidity accumulates. A clean push through $90,000 can result in forced buying in this situation, because the majority of stop orders and short liquidations are just overhead.

After a deep retracement that cooled momentum indicators and flushed late longs, Bitcoin is technically stabilizing. While volume on the downside has already peaked and begun to contract, RSI has reset without going into extremely bearish territory. Instead of new distribution, that combination typically indicates seller fatigue.

Advertisement

Despite trading below short-term moving averages, the price is remaining above significant structural support from the prior range expansion. The $90,000 threshold is psychological in and of itself, but what is above it is the true trigger. The available sell-side liquidity quickly decreases once Bitcoin trades firmly into the $91,000–$93,000 range. At that point, the market is engaging with leverage rather than negotiating with spot sellers. Moves accelerate at that point.

Bitcoin's rapid move

In the past, Bitcoin has traveled great distances quickly in this manner. From a wider angle, the existing structure doesn’t resemble a macro top at all. Open interest has returned to normal, funding rates have decreased, and sentiment is anything but exuberant. The blow-off top environment is the opposite of this. It is the kind of background where asymmetric upside appears subtly rather than loudly.

Advertisement

That does not imply that tomorrow will bring $100,000. It does imply that there won’t be much technical resistance until six figures once Bitcoin breaks through the liquidity barrier above $90,000. If the move occurs, it is unlikely to be courteous or slow.

To put it briefly, $90,000 is the entry point rather than the final destination. The path to $100,000 becomes more about mechanics than belief if Bitcoin breaks it with conviction.