Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) Can Break $100,000 in One Move, Data Shows

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 23/12/2025 - 15:38
    Bitcoin's march to $100,000 might not be that long, as there's clearly room for a rapid ascent and a further breakthrough.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Can Break $100,000 in One Move, Data Shows
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    This time, the setup is more tidy than most people realize, as Bitcoin is once again condensing into a technically and structurally significant zone.

    Where most action is packed

    Following a strong corrective leg, price action over the last few weeks has shown Bitcoin grinding just below the $90,000-$92,000 range. It is taking place right beneath one of the densest liquidity clusters that can be seen on derivatives markets right now. Leveraged positions are clearly concentrated, stacked just above $90,000, according to liquidation heatmaps.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This is significant, because Bitcoin does not pass through these zones gradually. Once momentum aligns, price tends to move aggressively to the side of the market where liquidity accumulates. A clean push through $90,000 can result in forced buying in this situation, because the majority of stop orders and short liquidations are just overhead.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Sees Sudden $0 During a $2,279 Million Liquidation Tsunami
    Morning Crypto Report: -80% for Bitcoin Is Real: Legendary Trader, XRP Re-Flips 'New Cardano,' Shiba Inu (SHIB) on the Verge of 'Black Friday'
    VanEck: Bitcoin Miner Capitulation May Signal Bottom
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH) Squeezed on Verge of Explosion, XRP's Attempt to End Bearish Dominance, Will Bitcoin Break Through $90,000 in Third Attempt?

    After a deep retracement that cooled momentum indicators and flushed late longs, Bitcoin is technically stabilizing. While volume on the downside has already peaked and begun to contract, RSI has reset without going into extremely bearish territory. Instead of new distribution, that combination typically indicates seller fatigue.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 12/22/2025 - 15:05
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Spots 'Very Reliable' Bitcoin Pattern as $90,000 Break Fails to Hold
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Despite trading below short-term moving averages, the price is remaining above significant structural support from the prior range expansion. The $90,000 threshold is psychological in and of itself, but what is above it is the true trigger. The available sell-side liquidity quickly decreases once Bitcoin trades firmly into the $91,000–$93,000 range. At that point, the market is engaging with leverage rather than negotiating with spot sellers. Moves accelerate at that point.

    Bitcoin's rapid move

    In the past, Bitcoin has traveled great distances quickly in this manner. From a wider angle, the existing structure doesn’t resemble a macro top at all. Open interest has returned to normal, funding rates have decreased, and sentiment is anything but exuberant. The blow-off top environment is the opposite of this. It is the kind of background where asymmetric upside appears subtly rather than loudly.

    Advertisement

    That does not imply that tomorrow will bring $100,000. It does imply that there won’t be much technical resistance until six figures once Bitcoin breaks through the liquidity barrier above $90,000. If the move occurs, it is unlikely to be courteous or slow.

    To put it briefly, $90,000 is the entry point rather than the final destination. The path to $100,000 becomes more about mechanics than belief if Bitcoin breaks it with conviction.

    #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 23, 2025 - 15:31
    Schiff Predicts Four Terrible Years for Bitcoin as Bloomberg Says BTC Might Be Dead
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Dec 23, 2025 - 15:02
    SHIB Price Analysis for December 23
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    THORChain Launches Native Cross-Chain Swap Interface in Public Beta
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 23, 2025 - 15:38
    Bitcoin (BTC) Can Break $100,000 in One Move, Data Shows
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 23, 2025 - 15:31
    Schiff Predicts Four Terrible Years for Bitcoin as Bloomberg Says BTC Might Be Dead
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Dec 23, 2025 - 15:02
    SHIB Price Analysis for December 23
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD