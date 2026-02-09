AdvertisementAdvert.
Bitcoin Being Attacked by Army of AI Bots: Satoshi Ally

By Yuri Molchan
Mon, 9/02/2026 - 12:53
Satoshi Ally Adam Back slams Roger Ver over his Bitcoin book.
Bitcoin Being Attacked by Army of AI Bots: Satoshi Ally
Adam Back, a legendary cypherpunk whose work, HashCash, was mentioned by the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto in the Bitcoin whitepaper, and who corresponded with Satoshi about BTC, has taken to his X account to slam the former “Bitcoin Jesus” Roger Ver and everyone who supports his claim that Bitcoin was “hijacked” after Satoshi disappeared.

Ver converted from a Bitcoin evangelist to a Bitcoin Cash supporter in 2017 after a hard fork that created BCH.

Bitcoin being attacked by "sock army of AI bots," Back says

Adam Back commented on a tweet by an X user calling himself Mandrik. The user slammed Roger Ver and his book, published in March 2024, called “The Hijacked Bitcoin.” In this book, he criticizes Bitcoin developers, who allegedly departed from Satoshi Nakamoto’s initial Bitcoin plan for the block size and changed it. Ver believes that Bitcoin Cash is now what Satoshi meant BTC to be — a digital currency, rather than Bitcoin with its changed block size.

In his post, aforementioned X user Mandrik stated that he does not intend to read Ver’s book, since he witnessed the events described in it live: “I was a moderator on r/Bitcoin and r/BTC during the block size wars.” He also called Roger Ver and his followers scammers.

“I will defend Bitcoin against Roger Ver & bcasher FUD,” he stated.

Adam Back supported his take, saying that he looked at a photo of just one page from Ver’s book and slammed it: “The density of lies per sentence was impressive.”

Back believes that Roger Ver is spreading FUD (fear, uncertainty, doubt) against Bitcoin using “a small sock army of AI bots, mostly plus a few confused people.”

#Adam Back #Bitcoin #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki
