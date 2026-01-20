AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Behaving Like It's 2008 Again, Bloomberg Strategist Sounds Alarm

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 20/01/2026 - 15:02
    Bitcoin is slipping, gold is rising, the S&P 500 looks shaky in gold terms and for Bloomberg's McGlone this is a familiar setup that is starting to smell like 2008 all over again.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Behaving Like It's 2008 Again, Bloomberg Strategist Sounds Alarm
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The most important macro chart for 2026 might not have to do with interest rates, earnings or even the Fed. It is Bitcoin versus gold, and according to Bloomberg's Mike McGlone, it is showing the same red signal that came before the 2008, 1973 and even 1929 crashes.

    Advertisement

    Two charts are now at the forefront of the conversation for McGlone. The first shows the S&P 500 priced in gold ounces falling below a key level set back in 1929. This level has only been breached during historic market crashes, like the one caused by Nixon's policies and the collapse of the Lehman Brothers. 

    Article image
    Source: Mike McGlone

    The second shows a big difference between a falling Bitcoin/gold ratio and a still-bloated stock market valuation that is almost 21% of GDP.

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Strategy Now Owns 700,000 BTC
    Morning Crypto Report: $74.68 Million XRP Bull Makes Brutal Mistake, Bitcoin Briefly Hits $0 On Decentralized Exchange, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Delivers 5,407,865% Liquidation Shock: What Happened?
    Ripple CEO to Go Live in Davos
    U.Today Crypto Review: XRP's Biggest Price Bounce, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Still Fighting, Is Ethereum (ETH) Eyeing Third $3,500 Breakout?

    McGlone is direct, as he says the breakdown in the S&P/gold ratio is key, being a classic "beta unwind" phase that tends to crush risk assets and reward stores of value. This same ratio broke in 2008 and 1973. Stocks, by the way, lost over 50% in both cases before recovering.

    Advertisement

    But twist comes from crypto 

    The Bitcoin/gold ratio, which was once a good way to measure how strong people were betting, is dropping even as stock indexes hit new highs. McGlone sees it differently. He thinks it is a trap, not a bullish divergence, and it is a contradiction that will be solved by equities following crypto lower — not the other way around.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 01/20/2026 - 13:16
    Breaking: Strategy Now Owns 700,000 BTC
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    A full breakdown of this ratio could imply a 2008-style liquidity drain, especially with silver and crude oil now appearing "silly." It would also flip the narrative on Bitcoin from inflation hedge to systemic risk indicator.

    Advertisement

    Either way, 2026 might be the year the market learns to fear gold — not because it rises, but because everything else falls.

    #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin #Bloomberg
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 14:52
    Battle for Ethereum Is Unfolding Right Now: Details
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 14:06
    10,758,848,994,143 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu OI Signals Quiet Reset
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Money Expo Mexico Announces Its 4th Edition, Returning to Centro Banamex on 18–19 February 2026
    Pendle Announces Token Upgrade as Its DeFi Yield Platform Scales
    How Loanledger Is Shaping a Crypto Trading Platform Around Trader Judgment
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 15:02
    Bitcoin Behaving Like It's 2008 Again, Bloomberg Strategist Sounds Alarm
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 14:52
    Battle for Ethereum Is Unfolding Right Now: Details
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 14:06
    10,758,848,994,143 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu OI Signals Quiet Reset
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    NewsBreaking
    Jan 20, 2026 - 13:16
    Breaking: Strategy Now Owns 700,000 BTC
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 12:45
    Institutions Still Eager to Buy Bitcoin: CryptoQuant CEO
    article image Yuri Molchan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 15:02
    Bitcoin Behaving Like It's 2008 Again, Bloomberg Strategist Sounds Alarm
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 14:52
    Battle for Ethereum Is Unfolding Right Now: Details
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 14:06
    10,758,848,994,143 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu OI Signals Quiet Reset
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all