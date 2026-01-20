Bitcoin Behaving Like It's 2008 Again, Bloomberg Strategist Sounds Alarm

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The most important macro chart for 2026 might not have to do with interest rates, earnings or even the Fed. It is Bitcoin versus gold, and according to Bloomberg's Mike McGlone, it is showing the same red signal that came before the 2008, 1973 and even 1929 crashes.

Two charts are now at the forefront of the conversation for McGlone. The first shows the S&P 500 priced in gold ounces falling below a key level set back in 1929. This level has only been breached during historic market crashes, like the one caused by Nixon's policies and the collapse of the Lehman Brothers.

The second shows a big difference between a falling Bitcoin/gold ratio and a still-bloated stock market valuation that is almost 21% of GDP.

McGlone is direct, as he says the breakdown in the S&P/gold ratio is key, being a classic "beta unwind" phase that tends to crush risk assets and reward stores of value. This same ratio broke in 2008 and 1973. Stocks, by the way, lost over 50% in both cases before recovering.

But twist comes from crypto

The Bitcoin/gold ratio, which was once a good way to measure how strong people were betting, is dropping even as stock indexes hit new highs. McGlone sees it differently. He thinks it is a trap, not a bullish divergence, and it is a contradiction that will be solved by equities following crypto lower — not the other way around.

A full breakdown of this ratio could imply a 2008-style liquidity drain, especially with silver and crude oil now appearing "silly." It would also flip the narrative on Bitcoin from inflation hedge to systemic risk indicator.

Either way, 2026 might be the year the market learns to fear gold — not because it rises, but because everything else falls.