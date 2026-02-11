Bitcoin at $67,800: Brandt and Fidelity's Timmer Clash Over New 2026 Macro Models

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin is trading near $67,800 at the time of writing, with daily volume hovering around $45 billion, as per CoinMarketCap, placing it directly inside the debate now dividing two veteran market voices — Peter Brandt and Jurrien Timmer.

According to Peter Brandt’s latest Power Law V2.0 outlook, BTC remains in a tightening logarithmic corridor with diminishing upside extremes. On the opposite side stands Fidelity macro director Jurrien Timmer, who projects expanding valuation ceilings tied to wallet growth and adoption waves for the cryptocurrency.

With the price of Bitcoin sitting near the lower green support band on Brandt’s weekly structure, the disagreement is no longer theoretical, but a real matter of market positioning. Brandt’s framework is cycle-driven.

In a recent update on X, the veteran trader highlighted a 53-week (371-day) post-halving rhythm, which historically marks transitional phases between impulse rallies and consolidation regimes. Under his narrowing-band thesis — to which he refers as "Bitcoin Banana" — future peaks compress in amplitude as volatility declines.

Hello @TimmerFidelity

Interesting that you are playing around with your own version of the Bitcoin Banana $BTC although whereas my forward look calls for a narrowing, yours calls for broadening

Your food from Aruba looks fabulous 🥩🥩🥩 pic.twitter.com/GpKw568xwy — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) February 11, 2026

If that structure holds, Bitcoin would likely remain contained within a progressively tighter range through Q4, 2026, with a structural floor potentially sitting below current levels.

Brandt vs. Timmer: Network diffusion or structural maturity?

In contrast, Timmer’s model ties the price to network economics rather than just Bitcoin price chart geometry. By mapping wallet growth to demand waves, his outlook identifies five completed adoption phases and anticipates a sixth expansion wave.

Continued user growth under this model supports a long-term valuation corridor extending toward $290,425, conditional on sustained participation metrics rather than purely technical repetition.

Key checkpoints for both outlooks in 2026:

Post-halving cycle duration: Will the 371-day rhythm trigger the next major shift?

Wallet growth acceleration: Can network diffusion sustain Timmer’s sixth wave?

Support integrity: Whether BTC decisively holds or loses the high $60,000 zone.

For investors, the divergence defines two measurable outcomes: structural maturity with compressed volatility, or renewed adoption expansion with widening valuation ceilings. The next 12 months will determine whose thesis — Brandt's or Timmer's — aligns with observable Bitcoin market data.