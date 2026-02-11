AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin at $67,800: Brandt and Fidelity's Timmer Clash Over New 2026 Macro Models

By Gamza Khanzadaev
Wed, 11/02/2026 - 15:49
Bitcoin is at $67,800 as Peter Brandt and Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer clash over new 2026 models. Will BTC see structural maturity or a surge to $290,425?
Advertisement
Bitcoin at $67,800: Brandt and Fidelity's Timmer Clash Over New 2026 Macro Models
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin is trading near $67,800 at the time of writing, with daily volume hovering around $45 billion, as per CoinMarketCap, placing it directly inside the debate now dividing two veteran market voices — Peter Brandt and Jurrien Timmer.

Advertisement

According to Peter Brandt’s latest Power Law V2.0 outlook, BTC remains in a tightening logarithmic corridor with diminishing upside extremes. On the opposite side stands Fidelity macro director Jurrien Timmer, who projects expanding valuation ceilings tied to wallet growth and adoption waves for the cryptocurrency.

With the price of Bitcoin sitting near the lower green support band on Brandt’s weekly structure, the disagreement is no longer theoretical, but a real matter of market positioning. Brandt’s framework is cycle-driven. 

HOT Stories
Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Drops to $67,000 Amid CPI Caution, Ripple Targets UK Insurance Market for XRP Ledger, Dogecoin Creator Reacts to Satoshi Theories Goldman Sachs Holding $152M in XRP

You Might Also Like
Title news
Wed, 02/11/2026 - 15:09
New Bitcoin Core Version Released: Fixes for Wallet Migration and P2P Stability
ByTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement

In a recent update on X, the veteran trader highlighted a 53-week (371-day) post-halving rhythm, which historically marks transitional phases between impulse rallies and consolidation regimes. Under his narrowing-band thesis — to which he refers as "Bitcoin Banana" — future peaks compress in amplitude as volatility declines. 

If that structure holds, Bitcoin would likely remain contained within a progressively tighter range through Q4, 2026, with a structural floor potentially sitting below current levels.

Advertisement

Brandt vs. Timmer: Network diffusion or structural maturity?

In contrast, Timmer’s model ties the price to network economics rather than just Bitcoin price chart geometry. By mapping wallet growth to demand waves, his outlook identifies five completed adoption phases and anticipates a sixth expansion wave.

Continued user growth under this model supports a long-term valuation corridor extending toward $290,425, conditional on sustained participation metrics rather than purely technical repetition.

Key checkpoints for both outlooks in 2026:

  • Post-halving cycle duration: Will the 371-day rhythm trigger the next major shift?
  • Wallet growth acceleration: Can network diffusion sustain Timmer’s sixth wave?
  • Support integrity: Whether BTC decisively holds or loses the high $60,000 zone.

For investors, the divergence defines two measurable outcomes: structural maturity with compressed volatility, or renewed adoption expansion with widening valuation ceilings. The next 12 months will determine whose thesis — Brandt's or Timmer's — aligns with observable Bitcoin market data.

#Bitcoin #Peter Brandt #Jurrien Timmer
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 11, 2026 - 15:41
Shiba Inu RSI Nears Oversold Levels as Price Hangs Above $0.0000058
ByTomiwabold Olajide
News
Feb 11, 2026 - 15:13
Monero (XMR) Decouples From Bitcoin as Volume Jumps 14%
ByGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Paris Blockchain Week 2026 Where Institutions and Digital Assets Finally Meet
Dutch Blockchain Week 2026 builds strong momentum as leading companies confirm participation
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Jan 29, 2026 - 8:48
$50 Million Fundraising, ChatGPT Competition and Decentralized AI: Major Interview With Gonka Founders David Liberman and Daniil Liberman
article image U.Today Editorial Team
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 11, 2026 - 15:49
Bitcoin at $67,800: Brandt and Fidelity's Timmer Clash Over New 2026 Macro Models
Gamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 11, 2026 - 15:41
Shiba Inu RSI Nears Oversold Levels as Price Hangs Above $0.0000058
Tomiwabold Olajide
News
Feb 11, 2026 - 15:13
Monero (XMR) Decouples From Bitcoin as Volume Jumps 14%
Godfrey Benjamin
Show all